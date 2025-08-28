Minister Brug Announces Upcoming Minister in Your Neighborhood Session in Dutch Quarter | Government of Sint Maarten

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA),

Hon. Richinel Brug, is pleased to announce that the next Minister in Your

Neighborhood session will take place on Friday, August 29, 2025, from 2:00 PM

to 5:00 PM at the Dutch Quarter Help Desk, Bryson Plaza.

This ongoing initiative reflects the Minister’s commitment to bringing government

closer to the people, creating opportunities for open dialogue, and offering direct

support to residents.

“I encourage residents of Dutch Quarter and surrounding areas to take

advantage of this session to share their concerns, ask questions, and receive

guidance on services provided by the Ministry,” said Minister Brug.

To ensure a holistic approach to addressing community matters, a

representative from the National Employment Service Center (NESC) will also be

present to assist with employment-related inquiries and opportunities.

The Minister in Your Neighborhood program is held on the last Friday of every

month in different districts across the island. To date, six successful sessions

have been hosted, with the most recent in St. Peters. Looking ahead, the Ministry

is considering Cay Bay as a potential location for an upcoming session.

Minister Brug emphasized that all residents with VSA-related issues are welcome

to attend. While the sessions focus on matters under the Ministry of VSA,

concerns requiring inter-ministerial input will also be noted and, where

necessary, referred to fellow ministries for follow-up.

“These sessions are about listening, engaging, and finding solutions together. By

bringing government directly into the districts, we strengthen our ability to serve

the people effectively,” Minister Brug concluded.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-Announces-Upcoming-Minister-in-Your-Neighborhood-Session-in-Dutch-Quarter.aspx