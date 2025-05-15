Minister Brug encourages locals to apply for: Multiple Tender Opportunities Open at the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor | Government of Sint Maarten

The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) Richinel Brug hereby informs the public of several open tender opportunities across various departments. Interested and qualified individuals or organizations are invited to apply before the respective deadlines.

The following tenders are currently open:

1. Medical Advisor

· Department: Ambulance

· Deadline: Monday, May 19, 2025

2. Legislative Draftsman – IVSA

· Department: Inspectorate of Public Health, Social Services and Labor

· Deadline: Friday, May 23, 2025

3. Organizational Development Specialist

· Department: Office of the Minister of VSA

· Deadline: Friday, May 23, 2025

4. Interim Head of IVSA

· Department: Office of the Minister of VSA

· Deadline: Friday, May 23, 2025

5. Project Leader/Expert – IVSA

· Department: Inspectorate of Public Health, Social Services and Labor

· Deadline: Friday, May 23, 2025

6. IT Systems Specialist

· Department: Office of the Minister of VSA

· Deadline: Friday, May 23, 2025

7. Legislative Draftsman

· Department: Office of the Minister of VSA

· Deadline: Friday, May 23, 2025

8. Project Manager/Expert

· Department: Office of the Minister of VSA​

· Deadline: Friday, May 23, 2025

For full details on these tenders, including scope of work and eligibility criteria, please visit the official Government of St. Maarten website at www.sintmaartengov.org. Scroll down to the Public Tenders section and click "Read More." Once there, navigate to the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development & Labor tab. You will find a list of the tenders mentioned above. Click “Download PDF” next to each listing for full information.

The Ministry encourages all interested parties to submit their applications within the specified deadlines.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-encourages-locals-to-apply-for-Multiple-Tender-Opportunities-Open-at-the-Ministry-of-Public-Health-Social-De.aspx