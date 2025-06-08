Minister Brug urges businesses to attend VSA Employment Permit Workshop | Government of Sint Maarten

The Division of Labor Affairs & Social Services, under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), is organizing another free Employment Permit Workshop. This workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Government Building, Conference Room 1 & 2.

This interactive session is specifically designed to inform local businesses about the process to apply for labor permits for employees. The aim is to provide clarity and guidance on the employment permit application process, ensuring full compliance with legal obligations.

Minister Brug emphasizes the importance of transparency and legal awareness when navigating the employment permit system. “It is crucial that our local employers understand the proper procedures. This will ensure a more efficient process and turnaround time.”

The workshop will include:

· A breakdown of when and why an employment permit is required

· Step-by-step guidance for businesses hiring non-nationals

· An overview of employer responsibilities including compliance and renewals

· Hands-on group discussions with real-life business scenarios

· A Q&A session to address specific employer concerns

The session is open to all businesses operating on Sint Maarten. Admission is free, and registration will take place at the door. As space is limited, early arrival is strongly encouraged. We look forward to welcoming you on June 25th!

For more information, please contact: Division of Labor Affairs & Social Services at labor-affairs@sintmaartengov.org or +1 (721) 542-3542.

“This initiative reflects the Division’s ongoing commitment to supporting local employers while safeguarding opportunities for local professionals. I commend the Division of Labor Affairs & Social Services for their continues efforts to inform and educate our local employers.”, concluded Minister Brug.

​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-urges-businesses-to-attend-VSA-Employment-Permit-Workshop.aspx