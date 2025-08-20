Minister Brug urges students to respect their fellow students, teachers, school bus drivers and other individuals in a position of authority. | Government of Sint Maarten

As Minister of Health, Social Development and Labor, I would like to extend my

heartfelt wishes to all teachers, students, and social support professionals for a

healthy and fruitful new school year.

This new beginning gives us the opportunity to reflect on the challenges we face

as a society, while emphasizing the importance of schools as safe, healthy, and

nurturing environments. Environments where teachers are valued for their

dedication, and where students can grow not only by developing new skills, but

also as complete, holistic individuals. Schools must be places where trust forms

the foundation, and where both students and staff have space to care for their

mental and overall health.

As Minister, I recognize that issues such as emotional well-being and peer

pressure are daily realities for many of our students. It is therefore vital that

schools, parents, and the wider community work together to create open

conversations, break down stigmas, and strengthen the support network around

our youth. I encourage our youth to respect their fellow students, teachers,

school bus drivers and superiors alike. Let us all join hands and work together for

a healthy and constructive school year, one that fosters both a positive working

environment for teachers and a strong learning environment for students. Only by

standing together can we move forward.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-urges-students-to-respect-their-fellow-students,-teachers,-school-bus-drivers-and-other-individuals-in-a-posi.aspx