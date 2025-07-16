Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of Justice, Marinka Gumbs, Encourages Public to Say: “Thank You for Your Service” to Justice Sector Workers | Government of Sint Maarten

Justice Week serves as a powerful reminder of the fundamental principles on which our society is built. We are not simply striving to build a functioning society, we are working toward building a just society, one rooted in the rule of law, as prescribed by our Constitution.

This week invites us all to reflect on the vital role of an impartial, accessible, and effective justice system in promoting peace, security, and equitable development across our communities. It is also a moment to recognize and celebrate the tireless efforts of our justice sector workers: from the judiciary and law enforcement agencies to legal professionals, correctional officers, immigration and customs agents, and all others who serve behind the scenes to uphold justice and protect the dignity and rights of every individual. To each of you, I say sincerely, “Thank you for your service.”

In fact, I encourage every resident of St. Maarten to join me, not just during Justice Week, but every day, in expressing appreciation to those who serve in the justice chain. Whether you encounter a police officer, an immigration or customs agent, a VKS officer, or any other justice personnel, take a moment to say, “Thank you for your service.” In many countries, particularly the United States, it is customary to thank military officers in this way. I believe we should adopt a similar culture here, in recognition of the sacrifices made by our own men and women in uniform.

A few simple words can go a long way in boosting morale and reinforcing the value of their work. Justice is more than a set of laws written on paper, it is a living, breathing system that must be accessible, transparent, and equitable for all. As we continue strengthening our justice system, we must remain committed to ensuring that all those within it are well-equipped, properly trained, and fairly compensated. This is essential to ensuring fair and timely treatment for all individuals, regardless of their background or status, because as the saying goes, justice delayed is justice denied. This is not just a moral duty; it is a constitutional imperative and a cornerstone of a stable, resilient, and just society. Yet justice does not stop at the courtroom door.

It includes social justice, economic justice, gender equality, and the protection of vulnerable groups. We must continue to promote these ideals through targeted programs, community outreach, and collaboration with civil society and regional and international partners. Only then can we truly build a society where everyone feels safe, valued, and empowered. Justice Week should also emphasize the importance of educating our citizens about their rights and responsibilities. An informed public is crucial to the proper functioning of any justice system. We must rededicate ourselves to raising awareness, fostering public dialogue, and promoting respect for the rule of law.

Community engagement, especially through our Community Police Officers, plays a key role in building trust and strengthening our social fabric. In closing, I want to express my profound gratitude to all who work in our justice system, judges, lawyers, prosecutors, police officers, VKS, immigration, customs, prison officers, and every stakeholder committed to justice on our island. Your dedication and professionalism uphold human rights, deliver fairness, and serve as a pillar of our democracy.

I also pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We owe them an immeasurable debt. As Acting Minister of Justice, I extend these sentiments in full solidarity with the Honorable Minister of Justice, Ms. Nathalie Tackling. Together, we stand in unison, committed to upholding justice and safeguarding the rule of law in service of the people of St. Maarten. Happy Justice Week to all.​

