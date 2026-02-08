Minister of Finance attends ATS 10-Year Anniversary Celebration | Government of Sint Maarten

The Minister of Finance, Hon. Marinka J. Gumbs, attended the 10-year anniversary celebration of Audit Team Sint Maarten (ATS), marking a significant milestone for the foundation in its contribution to Sint Maarten’s tax and audit landscape.

Founded ten years ago, Audit Team Sint Maarten is a specialized foundation dedicated to conducting tax-related audits and supporting the strengthening of financial oversight and compliance on the island. Over the past decade, ATS has played an important role in enhancing the quality and professionalism of compliance and audits within Sint Maarten.

Notably, ATS employs several Sint Maarten born professionals who were recruited directly from the Netherlands and are currently in the process of completing their qualification as Registered Accountants. This investment in local talent reflects ATS’s commitment to capacity building and sustainable professional development within Sint Maarten.

During the event, Minister Gumbs congratulated ATS on its decade of service and commended the organization for its dedication, expertise, and contribution to public financial accountability. She expressed optimism that ATS will continue to support Sint Maarten in strengthening its tax administration and audit practices in the years ahead.

She concluded by wishing ATS continued success as it enters its next decade of service to Sint Maarten.

Pictured from left to right: Back row: Clarinda Migdala, Jeroen van Veen and Elton Felisie (Board Members); Sherwin Casper (Director); Sherwin Toulon (ATS employee). Front row: Russeline Zimmerman and Mariana Fleming (ATS employee); Minister of Finance Hon. Marinka J. Gumbs; Sidoney Surpris (ATS employees) and Nicole Marlin (Chief of Staff to the Minister of Finance).​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-of-Finance-attends-ATS-10-Year-Anniversary-Celebration.aspx