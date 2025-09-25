Minister of Finance, Hon. Marinka J. Gumbs, Introduces Purchase Order Requirements to Improve Vendor Payments | Government of Sint Maarten

Since the start of her tenure, the Minister of Finance, Hon. Marinka J. Gumbs, has received monthly complaints from vendors regarding delays in payments. In most cases, these delays were linked to the fact that services were committed to by various persons without proper authorization, budget reservations, or timely approval. When invoices eventually reached government, the approval process was often stalled, resulting in unnecessary and unfortunate back-and-forth with vendors.

To address these issues, the Ministry of Finance is introducing the use of purchase orders, a step the Minister believes will bring greater clarity and efficiency for vendors doing business with government. “This measure ensures that budget reservations and approvals are made upfront, and once a valid purchase order is issued and included on the vendors’ invoice, vendors can be assured of payment upon delivery and submission of their invoice,” Minister Gumbs explained.

Part of Financial Process Modernization The initiative is part of government’s broader commitment to digital transformation and the ongoing Future of Government Finance Program, which is reviewing processes such as purchasing, payroll, subsidies, and budgeting to strengthen transparency, timeliness, and compliance. Previous steps included the introduction of a central point for receiving invoices.

How the Purchase Order System Works As of October 1, 2025, vendors and suppliers must include a valid purchase order number on their invoices. This number, issued by government at the beginning of the purchasing process, confirms that internal approvals have been completed and budget has been reserved. Once issued, the purchase order is automatically emailed to the vendor.

When the purchase order number is included on an invoice, it signals government’s commitment to pay. The remaining step is simply to verify delivery before executing payment.

Transition Period It is important to note that purchase orders apply only to new purchases going forward. If an invoice for a new purchase is submitted without the required purchase order details, it will not be processed until all information is complete. This may cause delays if not followed, which is why the Ministry has been working closely with suppliers, departments, and stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition.

Minister Marinka Gumbs acknowledged that this change may temporarily disrupt normal workflows but stressed the long-term benefits. “We apologize for any inconvenience during this transition and sincerely appreciate your understanding and cooperation. These changes are necessary to improve accountability, efficiency, and trust in government’s financial processes,” the Minister said.

As of tomorrow, the Ministry of Finance will also begin releasing various other external communications, including videos and graphics, further detailing this process and guiding vendors through the new requirements.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-of-Finance-Hon–Marinka-J–Gumbs,-Introduces-Purchase-Order-Requirements-to-Improve-Vendor-Payments.aspx