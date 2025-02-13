Minister of Finance Introduces New Payment Method for Vehicle Tax | Government of Sint Maarten

The Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs is pleased to announce a new and innovative payment method, now live, aimed at making vehicle tax payments more convenient for the citizens of Sint Maarten. Starting immediately, residents can now pay their vehicle tax using Sentoo, which provides the opportunity to pay using Maestro cards from WIB and Orco Bank.

This initiative is part of the Minister’s ongoing commitment to improving and modernizing processes to better serve the public. Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs described this as a significant step toward streamlining government services.

“This is just one of many steps we’re taking to make government processes more accessible and citizen-friendly. We aim to enhance convenience and efficiency in every interaction with the government, step by step,” stated Minister Gumbs.

The Minister also reminds residents that after completing their payment, they will receive their receipt digitally. However, they must still visit the Receivers Office with the following documents to collect their vehicle tax sticker:

1. Payment receipt

2. Inspection document

3. Insurance document

Please note that the deadline for vehicle tax payment is February 28, 2025.

Visit the following website to pay your vehicle tax online: services.sintmaartengov.org.

This new payment method, which is in addition to the already existing cash or credit card payment methods, is part of a broader effort to digitize and optimize public services. The goal is to ensure that residents have an easier, faster, and more secure way to meet their obligations. The Minister of Finance encourages all citizens to take advantage of this new payment option and looks forward to implementing additional measures to further simplify and improve the lives of Sint Maarten residents.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-of-Finance-Introduces-New-Payment-Method-for-Vehicle-Tax.aspx