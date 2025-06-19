Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs Clarifies Vacation Allowance Calculation for Subsidized Schools | Government of Sint Maarten

Minister of Finance, Hon. Marinka Gumbs, wishes to address concerns raised regarding differences in the calculation of vacation allowance for subsidized school employees. In light of recent discussions and reports, the Minister finds it important to provide clarity and ensure alignment with the relevant legislation passed by Parliament.

In accordance with the National Ordinance, the vacation allowance for 2025 must be calculated at 8% as of June 1, 2024. Similarly, for the year 2024, the calculation should have been based on 7% as of June 1, 2023. This adjustment reflects the legislative changes which state: “de vakantie-uitkering wordt verhoogd van 6% naar 7% ingaande 1 juni 2023 en 8% per 1 juni 2024.”

To ensure an accurate calculation of the vacation allowance, the indexed salary levels as of January 1, 2024, and January 1, 2025, must also be taken into account in the process. Minister Gumbs emphasizes the importance of transparency and uniform application of the law, noting that all civil servants, including subsidized school teachers, must receive their vacation allowance in accordance with the law.

“The law must be applied consistently across the board to ensure fairness and equality,” the Minister stated. “It is our duty to ensure that everyone receives what they are rightfully entitled to.”

The Ministry of Finance remains available for further dialogue or clarification as needed and encourages all parties to reach out should they require additional guidance.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-of-Finance-Marinka-Gumbs-Clarifies-Vacation-Allowance-Calculation-for-Subsidized-Schools.aspx