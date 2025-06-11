Minister of Finance Shares Indexed Salary Scales for 2024 & 2025 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Minister of Finance remains committed to transparency and accessibility. As part of that commitment, we are pleased to publicly share the indexed salary scales for both 2024 and 2025.

These scales reflect the adjustments made in accordance with the approved salary indexation and serve as an important reference for civil servants and the broader public interested in joining the government workforce.

Kindly review the salary scales located on the last two pages of the document linked below: https://tinyurl.com/SalaryScales2425

We encourage everyone to review the documents and stay informed about the latest developments related to public sector compensation.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-of-Finance-Shares-Indexed-Salary-Scales-for-2024-2025.aspx