Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling swore in new personnel from the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, and the Tax Department on Friday, September 26 | Government of Sint Maarten

Among those sworn in were two officers from the Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST), five new Coast Guard officers — Hinds, Maria, Jack, Arndell, and Peterson; and Mr. Louis Sendar, reappointed as an extraordinary police officer within the Tax Department.

Two police officers from the Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST) were sworn in to support the Police Force of Sint Maarten. The RST is a specialized unit within the Kingdom of the Netherlands that focuses on investigating serious and cross-border crime. The officers will work under the operational direction of the local Chief of Police and, under the authority of the Attorney General, will provide additional investigative capacity and expertise to support national police operations.

The Coast Guard proudly welcomed five new officers, Hinds, Maria, Jack, Arndell, and Peterson who are better equipped to serve at full capacity. Minister Tackling congratulated them, noting the pride of seeing local talent step into this vital line of defense, and expressed her excitement to join them on a patrol at sea in the near future.

Additionally, Mr. Louis Sendar was reappointed and sworn in as an extraordinary police officer within the Tax Department. In this capacity, he holds operational authority to support national police in financial compliance investigations, further reinforcing cross-agency collaboration within the justice chain.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-of-Justice-Nathalie-Tackling-swore-in-new-personnel-from-the-Police-Force-of-Sint-Maarten-(KPSM),-the-Dutch-Caribb.aspx