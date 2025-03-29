Minister of Justice Visits KPSM Ahead of Officers’ Departure for School Resource Training in the USA | Government of Sint Maarten

The Honorable Minister of Justice, Mr. N. Tackling, paid a visit to the Sint Maarten Police Station in Philipsburg today to officially acknowledge and extend well wishes to five police officers who will be traveling to the United States for specialized training.

The officers will depart this Sunday to Miami Dade College, where they will participate in the School Resource Officer Training Program alongside officers from other Dutch Caribbean islands. This program is designed to equip them with the necessary skills to support and engage with schools, students, and the wider community, ensuring a safer learning environment for the youth of Sint Maarten.

During the visit, both Minister Tackling and Chief of Police, Mr. C. John, expressed their appreciation for the officers’ dedication to professional development. They reminded the group of the importance of this training, emphasizing that their role will go beyond enforcement to include mentorship and guidance in local schools.

KPSM remains committed to strengthening its collaboration with educational institutions and ensuring that officers are well-prepared to support youth-related initiatives.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-of-Justice-Visits-KPSM-Ahead-of-Officers’-Departure-for-School-Resource-Training-in-the-USA.aspx