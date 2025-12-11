MINISTER OF VROMI ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF COMPREHENSIVE HOUSING POLICY AND COMMITTEE FOR REACTIVATION OF MORTGAGE GUARANTEE FUND | Government of Sint Maarten

The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) is pleased to announce the completion of Sint Maarten’s comprehensive Housing Policy 2025-2035. This milestone represents a significant step forward in addressing the country’s housing challenges and ensuring adequate housing for all Sint Maarteners. The annoucement comes on the heels of the Government’s purchase of the totality of Belvedere Remainder, comprising 288,402 square meters.

The Housing Policy, developed over the course of 2024-2025 with support from the National Recovery Program Bureau, establishes a clear vision: "Adequate housing for all Sint Maarteners in all stages of their lives." The final draft was delivered to the Ministry on Friday, December 5th, 2025.

The policy addresses critical housing market challenges, including:

· Growing demand driven by population growth and short-term rental investments

· High housing costs relative to average incomes

· Limited available land for development

· The need for social and affordable housing options

"This Housing Policy represents a realistic and feasible roadmap for transforming our housing market," stated the Minister of VROMI. "It acknowledges both our challenges and opportunities and provides concrete actions to ensure every Sint Maartener has access to adequate, safe, and affordable housing."

The policy sets a target of building at least 1,200 new dwellings over the next 10 years, structured as follows:

· 400 social housing units (minimum 40 annually), with at least 50% designated for elderly or vulnerable populations

· 500 affordable housing units (minimum 50 annually), accessible to those earning median income

· 300 free market units (maximum 30 annually)

At least 70% of new construction will focus on densification through property division, multi-floor buildings, transformation of existing structures, and better use of current housing stock.

Reactivating the Mortgage Guarantee Fund

In parallel with the Housing Policy, the Minister announces the reactivation of Sint Maarten’s Mortgage Guarantee Fund, originally established in 2000. This fund will provide crucial support to first-time homebuyers who face market barriers to homeownership. During its brief original operation, the fund successfully issued guarantees to first-time buyers, with zero defaults recorded.

A committee has been appointed to reactivate the Fund, comprising:

· Mr. Ronald Halman – Member of the original fund and experienced mortgage financier

· Mr. Christian Grannum – Financial and Operational Expert

· Ms. Raitza Naraine – Head of VROMI Policy Department and Project focal point

The committee was convened in January 2025 and submitted a workplan in August to the Minister of VROMI, identifying key interventions for the reactivation of the fund.

The Minister will formally submit the Housing Policy to Parliament, requesting a meeting for Q1 2026 to present a comprehensive implementation agenda.

"A healthy housing market cannot be achieved by the government alone," emphasized the VROMI Minister, Patrice Gumbs. "Success requires collaboration among all stakeholders – residents, developers, financial institutions, other ministries, and our community partners. VROMI will serve as the linking pin, bringing parties together to achieve our shared goals."

The policy calls for establishing an inter-ministerial working group including representatives from VSA (Public Health, Social Development and Labor), TEATT (Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication), and Finance, among others.

The Housing Policy represents more than a document – it is a commitment to every Sint Maartener’s right to adequate housing. By combining realistic targets, innovative financing mechanisms like the Mortgage Guarantee Fund, clear regulatory frameworks, and genuine stakeholder collaboration, Sint Maarten is positioned to transform its housing market over the next decade.

"Every additional adequate home brings us closer to our goal," concluded the Minister. "With this policy and the reactivation of the Mortgage Guarantee Fund, we’re not just planning – we’re building Sint Maarten’s future."​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/MINISTER-OF-VROMI-ANNOUNCES-COMPLETION-OF-COMPREHENSIVE-HOUSING-POLICY-AND-COMMITTEE-FOR-REACTIVATION-OF-MORTGAGE-GUARANTEE.aspx