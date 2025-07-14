Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell attends Bastille Day Festivities in The Hague | Government of Sint Maarten

Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, the Honorable Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, attended Bastille Day July 14, 2025, celebrations at the Republic of France Embassy in The Hague on Monday along with other members of the diplomatic corps representing various countries.

Minister Arrindell presented a bouquet of flowers to His Excellency Ambassador Francois Alabrune and his wife Jacqueline Alabrune.

“In today’s world, challenged by various geopolitical uncertainties, more than ever the symbolic significance of ‘liberte, egalite, fraternite,’ is an opportunity for reflection on of liberty and democracy that resonated around the globe,” Minister Plenipotentiary Hon. Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell said on Monday from The Hague, the Netherlands.

On the French side of the island Saint-Martin, a number of celebratory events took place such as a parade on Rue de la Republique and Boulevard de France; medals were awarded by the Prefect during a military ceremony at the war memorial; a number of personalities received a certificate of recognition from President of the Collectivite Louis Mussington while others received medals.

Bastille Day is a French national celebration which was established as an official holiday in 1880.

It commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in Paris, France on July 14, 1789. This marked a pivotal moment in the French Revolution.

The event symbolizes the uprising against the monarchy and fight for liberty and justice, leading to the end of the regime.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-Arrindell-attends-Bastille-Day-Festivities-in-The-Hague.aspx