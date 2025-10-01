Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell Attends IPKO 2025. Says Our Shared History Binds Us, but it is Our Shared Future that Must Inspire Us | Government of Sint Maarten

​THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – At the invitation of the Senate of the States General, the Hon. Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, attended the opening of the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) in the plenary hall of the Senate.

Minister Arrindell stated: “As a firm believer in the power of collaboration, I hold that working together- across the parliaments of all four countries within the Kingdon of the Netherlands- is not just a political ideal, but a democratic responsibility.

“It is through mutual respect, open dialogue, and collective action that we can truly serve the greater benefit of the people we represent. Our shared history binds us, but it is our shared future that must inspire us".

Delegations from Sint Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao and the Netherlands gathered last week to discuss matters of common interest within the Kingdom. Under the chairmanship of Olger van Dijk, the agenda included education, geopolitical developments, ageing populations, and the 70th anniversary of the Charter of the Kingdom. The consultations concluded on Monday, 29 September.

Representing Sint Maarten were the President of Parliament, Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, the Secretary General of Parliament and eight Members of Parliament representing the fractions.

In her opening address to the plenary session, Wescot-Williams emphasized the importance of unity and physical presence during the talks. The Sint Maarten delegation also provided an update on the country’s correctional facilities.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-Arrindell-Attends-IPKO-2025–Says-Our-Shared-History-Binds-Us,-but-it-is-Our-Shared-Future-that-Mu.aspx