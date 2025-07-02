Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell lays a wreath at the National Slavery Monument in the Netherlands | FAXINFO

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE)

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, the Netherlands commemorated its history of slavery at the National Slavery Monument in Oosterpark, Amsterdam. Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita R. Arrindell laid a wreath at the monument on behalf of Sint Maarten.

Wreaths were also laid by Carlson Manuel, Minister Plenipotentiary of Curaçao, and Joselin S. Croes, Director of the Office of the Minister Plenipotentiary of Aruba.

On July 1, 1863, the Netherlands enacted a law abolishing slavery. After a ten-year transitional period, abolition came into effect in 1873. Several speakers addressed the hundreds of attendees, including Silveria Jacobs, former prime minister of Saint Maarten; Dick Schoof, outgoing prime minister; Wendeline Flores, vice-president of NiNsee; and Femke Halsema, mayor of Amsterdam.

The national commemoration of the Dutch slave past is organized by NiNsee, the National Institute for the Study of Dutch Slavery and its Legacy. NiNsee collects, manages, and shares knowledge about this shared history.

In addition to the official commemoration, the 'breaking of the chains' was celebrated at Museumplein during the Keti Koti festival.

Photo caption: Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell (3rd from right)

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/la-ministre-plenipotentiaire-arrindell-depose-une-couronne-au-monument-national-de-lesclavage-au-pays-bas/