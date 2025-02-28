Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell meets with the National Ombudsman Van Zutphen | Government of Sint Maarten

Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, met with the National Ombudsman Reinier van Zutphen at his offices in The Hague. Van Zutphen was sworn in as National Ombudsman on 31 March 2015.

Minister Arrindell stated the discussions with Ombudsman Van Zutphen centered on the following: “It’s necessary to establish contact and visit one of the most important democratic institutions of government in our quest to provide as much support and information possible to Sint Maarteners residing in the Netherlands.

“Our cabinet’s aim is twofold: Generate more awareness among our Sint Maarten based citizens in the Netherlands about the positive impact this institution can have in regard to administrative questions they may have in relation to their dealings with government agencies.

“Secondly: Identify and address key issues affecting the wellbeing of many of our students and young professionals who concluded their studies yet struggle to make a positive start due to the high repayment study financing schemes, including high interest rates.

“There are well known examples that need to be addressed consistently until there is a significant solution. A good example is the write off of the Dutch study financing debt of students hailing from Bonaire. The Dutch study financing agency DUO (duo.nl) will be in Sint Maarten from March 17-21 and I urge parents and potential students to attend their information session.

“The National Ombudsman through his many years of engaged experience and personal visits to our islands, underscored our concerns and shared his findings facing students that include securing affordable housing, proper insurance coverage or getting their civil registration (BSN) number. Just finding their way in the many municipal rules and regulations can be difficult for many in their integration process.

“Other areas that require further attention and follow up are improving the preparedness of student’s way in advance prior to their arrival in the Netherlands. Exchange best practice

experience with Aruba and Curacao entities engaged in this issue, and the reintroduction of the Kingdom scholarship (former Erasmus scholarship) with approximately 1100 scholarships available.

“I am very pleased with what turned out to be a very informative and pleasant discussion with Ombudsman van Zutphen and look forward to a continuation of working together in the interest of improving the quality of life of our communities.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Aruba Government with the establishment of their Ombudsman and congratulations to Jurima Brison as the country’s first Ombudsman,” Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell said on Thursday.

This was the first official courtesy visit to the office of the National Ombudsman.

The mission of the National Ombudsman is to safeguard the rights of the citizen in all dealings with administrative authorities. The Ombudsman will attempt to help citizens by investigating their complaints.

The National Ombudsman helps governmental authorities to improve their own processes and procedures based on the findings of his investigations and published reports.

PHOTO Caption:

L to R: National Ombudsman Reinier van Zutphen and Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten. Minister Arrindell presented the book ‘Know Your Political History,’ to the National Ombudsman written by authors Edgar and Julian Lynch.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-Arrindell-meets-with-the-National-Ombudsman-Van-Zutphen.aspx