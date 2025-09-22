Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell receives visit from the President of USM Dr. Carmona Báez | Government of Sint Maarten

Last week Thursday September 18th, 2025, the President of the University of St. Martin (USM), Dr. Antonio Carmona Báez, paid a visit to the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten in the Netherlands.

Central to the discussion was the Caribbean Academic Foundation Year (CAFY), a preparatory program which successfully commenced in August with twenty-eight students from Sint Maarten, Saba and Sint Eustatius.

The CAFY program, financed by the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW), runs for ten months and focuses on personal development, study skills, and language proficiency.

“With this program, we aim to provide students with a strong foundation for both academic and career success, whether they pursue further studies on Sint Maarten, elsewhere in the region, in the Netherlands, or even in the United States or Canada,” said Dr. Carmona Báez.

The meeting also highlighted USM’s efforts to strengthen collaborations with Dutch higher education institutions such as The Hague University of Applied Sciences and Saxion Hogeschool, as well as its ongoing regional partnerships.

Minister Plenipotentiary, Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, expressed her full support for the university’s mission. “The University of St. Martin plays an essential role in shaping the future of our island. We remain committed to supporting USM’s representation in the Netherlands and facilitating connections with key partners,” the Minister stated.

Left to Rights: President of the University of St. Martin (USM), Dr. Antonio Carmona Báez and Sint Maarten Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-Arrindell-receives-visit-from-the-President-of-USM-Dr–Carmona-Baez.aspx