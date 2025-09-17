Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell Represents Sint Maarten at Prinsjesdag 2025 | Government of Sint Maarten

On Tuesday, September 16th, 2025, Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, attended the annual Prinsjesdag ceremony in The Hague as the official representative of Sint Maarten.

Earlier that morning, the Minister was welcomed at the Ministry of General Affairs, where she, together with the other members of government, had been invited as a guest.

During the official ceremony in the Koninklijke Schouwburg, His Majesty King Willem-Alexander delivered the Troonrede, outlining the government’s main policy plans and budget for 2026.

The presence of the Minister highlighted Sint Maarten’s role within the Kingdom and offered an important opportunity to reflect on the coming year’s policies and their significance for the Kingdom and the Netherlands.

PHOTO Caption:

Back third row: Sint Maarten Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell (2nd from left)​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-Arrindell-Represents-Sint-Maarten-at-Prinsjesdag-2025.aspx