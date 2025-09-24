Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell says Sint Maarten dedicated to the SDG Global Objectives. The SDG flag is a beacon of hope and a call to action | Government of Sint Maarten

The Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary in The Hague proudly joins the global community in recognizing Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Flag Day on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

This day serves as a powerful reminder of our collective commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure all people enjoy peace and prosperity, Minister Plenipotentiary Hon. Drs. Gracita Arrindell said on Wednesday.

For Sint Maarten, the Sustainable Development Goals are not merely abstract concepts but are directly tied to the island’s resilience and long-term prosperity. Our unique vulnerabilities as a small island developing state, particularly to climate change and economic fluctuations, make the SDGs a vital framework for strategic planning and national development.

Goals such as SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 14 (Life Below Water) are essential for safeguarding Sint Maarten’s environment and tourism-based economy, while SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) is fundamental to creating a vibrant and prosperous future for Sint Maarten’s citizens. By embracing the SDGs, we are building a more robust and equitable foundation for generations to come.

Sint Maarten has made tangible progress towards these goals in recent years. The promotion of initiatives focused on youth empowerment, such as the Cari-Aire internship program, directly contribute to SDG 4 (Quality Education) by providing valuable professional experience to young people.

The government’s focus on cyber resilience, as highlighted by the Minister’s address at the Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building several months ago, aligns with SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and strengthens the nation’s technological and economic future. These efforts, combined with a renewed push for public-private partnerships, demonstrate a holistic approach to sustainable development.

Achieving the ambitious vision of the SDGs requires a united effort from every sector of Sint Maarten’s society. Therefore, on this Sustainable Development Goals Flag Day, we urge every Sint Maarten citizen, business owner, and community organization to consider their role.

Whether it’s through sustainable business practices, community clean-up initiatives, or simply raising awareness about the goals in your daily life, every action contributes to Sint Maarten’s collective success.

“The journey toward a more sustainable and just future is a shared responsibility, and it is through collaboration that we will achieve our greatest victories. In fact, SDG 17 (Partnerships for the goals) forms the basis for most if not all the initiatives executed by the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary.

“In addition, through Sint Maarten’s association with the European Union (EU) and close alignment to the EU’s key strategic initiatives, such as the Global Gateway, we ensure the SDGs stay at the forefront of our endeavors towards sustainable development,” Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell said.

In closing, Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell stated, "The SDG flag is a beacon of hope and a call to action. It represents our solemn promise to build a Sint Maarten that is not only prosperous but also resilient, equitable, and environmentally conscious.

“The work we do in The Hague is a reflection of our commitment to our people and our planet. I am incredibly proud of the steps we have taken, but there is still much to do. Together, we will continue to champion these goals and ensure that our children inherit a world where they can thrive."​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-Arrindell-says-Sint-Maarten-dedicated-to-the-SDG-Global-Objectives–The-SDG-flag-is-a-beacon-of-ho.aspx