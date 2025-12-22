Minister Plenipotentiary Attends Kingdom Day: ‘From Past to Connection: Building the Future Together’ | Government of Sint Maarten

​THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Her Excellency Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell last week attended the celebration of Kingdom Day 2025 at The Hague University of Applied Sciences. Also present were the Minister Plenipotentiary of Curaçao, His Excellency Manuel Carlson, and Shandra John representing the Aruba House.

Kingdom Day commemorates the signing of the Charter for the Kingdom of the Netherlands on 15 December 1954 and marks the foundation of the Kingdom as it exists today, based on equality, cooperation, and shared responsibility between its countries.

This year’s theme was, “From Past to Connection: Building the Future Together,” framed an inspiring programme that brought together policy, academia, and lived experience.

Throughout the day, participants engaged in plenary sessions, workshops, and parallel discussions addressing key themes such as self-determination, island governance, climate justice, small-scale economies, and cultural development within the Kingdom.

Keynote contributions were delivered by Thom de Graaf, Vice President of the Council of State, and Professor Dr. Wouter Veenendaal (Leiden University). Students, researchers, policymakers, and representatives from across the Kingdom actively contributed to the discussions, underscoring the importance of knowledge exchange and inclusive dialogue.

The programme concluded with a plenary reflection on the outcomes of the workshops, highlighting how insights from science and policy can contribute to a more sustainable and equitable future for the Kingdom. The day ended with an informal networking reception, providing space for continued conversation and connection.

Reflecting on her participation, Minister Arrindell stated: “My active participation in this forum on Kingdom Day December 15 is a testament to our commitment to fostering mutual understanding and furthering the common values we share within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.”

The participation of Sint Maarten in Kingdom Day 2025 once again emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the islands, academia, and policymakers, and of working together towards a shared future within the Kingdom.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-Attends-Kingdom-Day-From-Past-to-Connection-Building-the-Future-Together.aspx