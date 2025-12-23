Minister Plenipotentiary Attends U.S. Holiday Reception in The Hague | Government of Sint Maarten

​THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Her Excellency Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell recently attended the holiday reception, hosted by U.S. Ambassador Joseph Popolo and Mrs. Popolo.

Popolo was nominated by President Donald Trump on March 24, 2025, to serve as the United States Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

He was confirmed by the Senate on October 7, sworn in on October 8, and presented his credentials to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander at Paleis Noordeinde on October 29, 2025.

The reception brought together representatives, partners, and community leaders from across the Kingdom and the Netherlands, offering an opportunity to connect and exchange holiday greetings in a warm and welcoming setting.

Reflecting on the occasion, Ambassador Popolo stated: “We, along with our entire Mission team, wish you a joyous holiday filled with all that each of us holds dear.”

Minister Arrindell also expressed her appreciation for the invitation, stating: “On behalf of the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary, I extend sincere thanks to His Excellency Ambassador Joseph Popolo Jr. and his spouse for the warm hospitality extended to us. We look forward to a new year marked by peace, prosperity, and enduring friendship.”

The Minister Plenipotentiary and the Cabinet value the continued engagement and cooperation with the United States and look forward to further strengthening these ties.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Plenipotentiary-Attends-U-S–Holiday-Reception-in-The-Hague.aspx