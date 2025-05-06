Minister Richinel Brug Celebrates Nurses Week 2025: “Care, Lead, Inspire — Repeat” | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) proudly joins the global community in celebrating National Nurses Week, observed from May 6–12, 2025. This year’s theme, “Care, Lead, Inspire — Repeat,” honors the dedication, resilience, and leadership of nurses everywhere, including the committed professionals right here on Sint Maarten.

Minister of VSA Richinel Brug extends heartfelt congratulations and deep gratitude to all nurses serving on the front lines of health care across the island, in particular nurses working within the Ministry of VSA:

“Nurses are the heart of our health care system — steadfast in compassion, courage, and commitment. I want to sincerely thank each nurse on Sint Maarten for the work you do. Your ability to care, to lead in difficult moments, to inspire those around you, and to return each day with renewed purpose is nothing short of extraordinary.”

This week, under the theme introduced by the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL), we celebrate the enduring rhythm of nursing leadership. Nurses care deeply for patients, teams, and communities. They lead with integrity and vision, even in the most complex environments. They inspire through action, advocacy, and unwavering dedication — and they do it all, over and over again, every shift and every day.

All residents are encouraged to take a moment to recognize and appreciate the invaluable role nurses play in our society.

As we honor National Nurses Week 2025, let us uplift those who continue to care, lead, inspire — and repeat.

Hon. Richinel Brug Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) Government of Sint Maarten​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Richinel-Brug-Celebrates-Nurses-Week-2025.aspx