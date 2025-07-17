Minister Richinel Brug Commends Justice Sector and Reaffirms Support for Continued Collaboration | Government of Sint Maarten

As Justice Week ends, the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social 

Development and Labor (VSA), Mr. Richinel Brug, is extending his heartfelt appreciation to the 

Minister of Justice, Ms. Nathalie Tackling, and to all members of the justice sector for their 

dedicated service and ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of VSA.

“Firstly, as a brother and comrade who comes from the justice sector myself, and now in my 

capacity as Minister of VSA, I want to express sincere gratitude for the unwavering commitment 

and cooperative spirit of the entire justice chain,” said Minister Brug.

He emphasized that the justice sector plays an essential role not only in law enforcement but 

also in ensuring the health and safety of the wider community through daily inter-ministerial 

collaboration.

“Whether it’s the police assisting ambulance services during critical emergency calls, or when 

the Inspectorate of Labor and Health relies on the support of justice officers during field 

patrols, these joint efforts reflect the strength of our shared mission—to serve and protect the 

people of St. Maarten.”

Justice Week celebrates those who work courageously and consistently to uphold justice, the 

Ministry of VSA proudly recognizes the critical intersection of public safety, labor integrity, 

and community well-being.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Richinel-Brug-Commends-Justice-Sector-and-Reaffirms-Support-for-Continued-Collaboration.aspx

