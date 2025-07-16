Minister Richinel Brug goes in the field & Joins “Leaders for Change” in Outreach to Vulnerable Communities. | Government of Sint Maarten

Last week, the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social
Development and Labor, Richinel Brug, had the distinct honor of
joining the dedicated team of the Leaders for Change organization
during one of their community outreach afternoons.
Earlier this year, the Ministry entered into a collaborative agreement
with the organization to deepen its understanding of the challenges
faced by the most vulnerable in our society. While the Minister is no
stranger to these harsh realities, the visit proved to be a deeply moving
and, at times, confronting experience that reinforced the urgency of
sustained action.
The Minister was informed about the sensitive and patient process
required in building trust with persons we refer to as "rough sleepers", a
process that the Leaders for Change team has clearly succeeded in.
Their sustained outreach efforts have built meaningful relationships
within the community, and in turn, community members trust them
enough to identify others in urgent need of support.
Minister Brug expressed his deep admiration for how Leaders for
Change, in cooperation with the Community Development, Family &
Humanitarian Affairs Department, continues to bring small but
meaningful relief to the elderly and vulnerable residents of Sint
Maarten.
The organization provides snack boxes and delivers warm meals every
Sunday. In addition, hygiene kits are distributed to those who need
them most. All of this is done solely by a team of dedicated volunteers,
powered by community donations. Their work is made possible in part
through the generous support of local entrepreneurs and businesses
such as Avantika, Amore, and KFC.
However, the organization continues to face significant challenges,
most notably the lack of proper transportation. Volunteers often rely on
their personal vehicles, and there is an urgent need for a reliable
pickup truck to support their operations and reach more people in
need.
Minister Brug commends Leaders for Change for their inspiring
commitment and calls on the wider community, private sector, and
individuals to support their efforts in any way possible, whether
through donations, equipment, or time.
“This kind of grassroots compassion and dedication is exactly what
strengthens our society,” said the Minister. “We must do all we can to
support those who are supporting others. Going into the field is my way
of staying grounded and reminding myself why I accepted this office in
the first place. Too often, we find ourselves caught up in back-to-back
meetings behind a desk, while people in our communities need real,
tangible support. Moving forward, you will see more of these ‘in the
field’ initiatives across various departments and in collaboration with
our partner organizations.”
Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Richinel-Brug-goes-in-the-field-Joins-Leaders-for-Change-in-Outreach-to-Vulnerable-Communities.aspx
View comments
Hide comments