Minister Richinel Brug goes in the field & Joins “Leaders for Change” in Outreach to Vulnerable Communities. | Government of Sint Maarten

Last week, the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social

Development and Labor, Richinel Brug, had the distinct honor of

joining the dedicated team of the Leaders for Change organization

during one of their community outreach afternoons.

Earlier this year, the Ministry entered into a collaborative agreement

with the organization to deepen its understanding of the challenges

faced by the most vulnerable in our society. While the Minister is no

stranger to these harsh realities, the visit proved to be a deeply moving

and, at times, confronting experience that reinforced the urgency of

sustained action.

The Minister was informed about the sensitive and patient process

required in building trust with persons we refer to as "rough sleepers", a

process that the Leaders for Change team has clearly succeeded in.

Their sustained outreach efforts have built meaningful relationships

within the community, and in turn, community members trust them

enough to identify others in urgent need of support.

Minister Brug expressed his deep admiration for how Leaders for

Change, in cooperation with the Community Development, Family &

Humanitarian Affairs Department, continues to bring small but

meaningful relief to the elderly and vulnerable residents of Sint

Maarten.

The organization provides snack boxes and delivers warm meals every

Sunday. In addition, hygiene kits are distributed to those who need

them most. All of this is done solely by a team of dedicated volunteers,

powered by community donations. Their work is made possible in part

through the generous support of local entrepreneurs and businesses

such as Avantika, Amore, and KFC.

However, the organization continues to face significant challenges,

most notably the lack of proper transportation. Volunteers often rely on

their personal vehicles, and there is an urgent need for a reliable

pickup truck to support their operations and reach more people in

need.

Minister Brug commends Leaders for Change for their inspiring

commitment and calls on the wider community, private sector, and

individuals to support their efforts in any way possible, whether

through donations, equipment, or time.

“This kind of grassroots compassion and dedication is exactly what

strengthens our society,” said the Minister. “We must do all we can to

support those who are supporting others. Going into the field is my way

of staying grounded and reminding myself why I accepted this office in

the first place. Too often, we find ourselves caught up in back-to-back

meetings behind a desk, while people in our communities need real,

tangible support. Moving forward, you will see more of these ‘in the

field’ initiatives across various departments and in collaboration with

our partner organizations.”​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Richinel-Brug-goes-in-the-field-Joins-Leaders-for-Change-in-Outreach-to-Vulnerable-Communities.aspx