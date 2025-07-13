Minister Richinel Brug Partners with The Spectrum Support Box to Launch Groundbreaking Parent Training Series | Government of Sint Maarten

“Inclusive Solutions for Diverse Needs” Empowers Families Navigating Special Needs

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — In a forward-thinking initiative to better support families of children with special needs, the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Richinel S.J. Brug, has partnered with The Spectrum Support Box to launch a dynamic four-week parent training series titled “Inclusive Solutions for Diverse Needs.”

Led by experienced facilitators Alisha Brookes and Lucien York, the series offers practical tools, emotional guidance, and a supportive environment for parents of children with special needs. Each weekly session is designed to equip families with strategies to better understand and support their children, while also prioritizing their own emotional well-being.

Program Overview

Week 1: Understanding Special Needs and Emotional Regulation

Parents explored emotional development, learned to recognize dysregulation in children, and were introduced to tools like feelings charts and mood meters.

Week 2: Effective Communication Techniques

Focused on improving tone, active listening, and clear instructions, this session included role-playing and the creation of personalized visual aids.

Week 3: Practical Tools for Behavior Management

Participants learned to track behavior patterns, use positive reinforcement, and interact with tools like social stories, calm-down kits, and visual timers.

Week 4: Support for Parent Well-being

The final week focused on caregiver stress, self-care strategies, and building support systems. The series concluded with a celebration and certificate ceremony.

This impactful training series was attended by 21 parents of children aged 2 to 17, alongside 6 dedicated teachers. Special recognition was extended to two fathers whose active participation highlighted the importance of inclusive and engaged parenting.

“This initiative highlights the critical need for clear, practical, and compassionate support systems for families raising children with special needs,” said Minister Brug. “I commend all participants and facilitators for creating a space of growth, learning, and community. This is the kind of forward momentum we need.”

Each session was grounded in real-life challenges and offered step-by-step guidance that parents could immediately apply in their homes. The Spectrum Support Box continues to be a vital community resource offering inclusive, customized support for families, schools, and care providers.

For more information, contact:

The Spectrum Support Box

+1-721-550-1083 tssboxconsultancy@gmail.com https://tssboxconsultancy.com​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Richinel-Brug-Partners-with-The-Spectrum-Support-Box-to-Launch-Groundbreaking-Parent-Training-Series.aspx