Minister Tackling Swears In Local and Suriname Correctional Officers to Strengthen Prison Operations | Government of Sint Maarten

​On Friday, March 6th, Minister of Justice Nathalie M. Tackling officially swore in a group of local correctional officers together with fourteen correctional officers from Suriname, marking an important step in strengthening operational capacity at Point Blanche Prison.

During the ceremony, Minister Tackling acknowledged that the swearing-in of several local officers had been long overdue and offered an apology on behalf of the Ministry for the delay in completing the process. She thanked the officers for their patience and reaffirmed that correctional staff remain key partners in strengthening the country’s prison system.

In addition to the local officers, fourteen correctional officers from Suriname were also sworn in during the ceremony. Their presence forms part of a temporary support arrangement aimed at strengthening operational capacity at Point Blanche Prison while the Ministry continues to recruit and train additional local officers, helping to build long-term local capacity within the detention sector.

Following the swearing-in and their formal appointment on March 2, 2026 for the duration of the mission, the Suriname officers are now formally authorized to carry out correctional duties within the facility and, where applicable, to draft official reports that may be used in court proceedings where necessary.

Addressing the officers, Minister Tackling emphasized the importance of integrity and professionalism within the correctional environment and recognized the demanding nature of the work carried out daily inside the facility. She noted that correctional officers play a vital role not only in maintaining order and safety, but also in supporting the broader goal of rehabilitation within the justice system.

“Correctional officers are not only responsible for maintaining safety and order. They are also mentors, guides, and part of the broader rehabilitation process. The goal of our detention system is to ensure that those who eventually return to society are better prepared to reintegrate.”

Minister Tackling also expressed appreciation to the Government of Suriname for their cooperation and support.

“The presence of these officers represents an important moment of cooperation between our countries. Their support provides immediate operational relief while we continue strengthening our correctional system and building local capacity through recruitment and training.”

Additional staffing support will help create space for existing officers to receive adequate rest, participate in training, and contribute to ongoing improvements within the detention sector.

The Ministry of Justice remains committed to strengthening the country’s detention sector through improved staffing, continued professional development, and broader reforms aimed at building a modern correctional system that supports public safety, rehabilitation, and long-term community stability.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Tackling-Swears-In-Local-and-Suriname-Correctional-Officers-to-Strengthen-Prison-Operations.aspx