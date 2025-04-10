MINISTERIAL VISIT / From listening to solutions: laying the foundations for an inclusive future in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

As part of her ministerial mission dedicated to autonomy and disability, Charlotte Parmentier-Lecocq traveled to Saint-Martin last Tuesday for a visit marked by proximity to field workers and a strong desire for co-construction.

CAMSP/SAMSAH of Coralita

Its first stage took place at the headquarters of the CAMSP (Early Medical-Social Action Center) and the SAMSAH (Medico-Social Support Service for Disabled Adults), managed by the association Coralita, in their new premises in Saint-James. Through a tour guided by the director Rudy Sejor, the minister was able to see the concrete needs of the territory, particularly in terms of suitable housing for healthcare professionals, whose recruitment remains a major challenge. This moment made it possible to lay the foundations for a enhanced dialogue between the State, the Community and theRegional health agency (ARS). “Two major questions are at the heart of this visit: disability and old age ", she stressed, before recalling that this approach is part of "a context where the president Emmanuel Macron asked to build new responses for people with disabilities nationwide." She also stressed the need to " change the way others look at you so that disability is no longer a taboo", "seal strong territorial conventions to catch up on the structural delay overseas” and adapt to the specificities of a “ double insularity ».

SESSAD in Marigot

The Minister continued her visit to the SESSAD (special education and home care service) established in Marigot for 7 years, and which currently supports 57 children with disabilities (50 in Saint-Martin, 7 in Saint-Barthélemy). The support andschool inclusion through the teaching unit of the multidisciplinary team as well as the innovative solutions of the management for attract and, above all, keep professionals of the sector were praised by Charlotte Parmentier-Lecocq.

Inauguration of the IME

The highlight of the visit was the official inauguration of the Medical-Educational Institute (IME) at Concordia. This project, led by Over the Caribbean and the Tournesol association, marks a major step for the medical-social offer in Saint-Martin. The minister warmly congratulated the completion of the project, which she described as essential: "It will enable every child with a disability to become a citizen of society and achieve their dreams." Marked by this guided tour in the company of the children benefiting from the IME, she declared: "I came here because it is important for me to understand well what is happening in Saint-Martin, what families need, how best to support children and adults with disabilities, in order to provide answers throughout the territory through the large-scale system of 50.000 solutions promised by President Macron."

During his speech, the 4th Vice-President of the Community, Michel Petit, recalled the importance of this achievement, while highlighting the challenges ahead: “Our first major priority is to be able to realize our project of Medical-social center of Saint-Martin in conjunction with the Health authorities”. Structure which will host, among other things, a EHPAD 64 places with 6 day care places for people with Alzheimer's disease, and an independent living residence with 18 apartments in Quartier d'Orléans, for the reception of senior couples and single elderly people.

Bethany Home EHPAD

At the Bethany Home EHPAD, the only care facility for dependent elderly people in the area, which accommodates 40 residents, the Minister spoke with residents and staff, who expressed their expectations regarding the rehabilitation project. The President of the Board of Directors, Audrey Gil, and the director Henri Nagapin insisted on the need to strengthen reception capacities with a target of 60 to 70 places and to adapt the structure to new pathologies linked to aging. Charlotte Parmentier-Lecocq recalled: "Bringing the Government's attention to these issues is essential. We must take care of those who take care " She also praised the "exceptional energy" of the professionals she met.

Hope Estate Living Museum

The last part of the ministerial trip took place at the Living Museum, supported by the association Art for Science. This innovative place, 1st Living Museum in France, welcomes people suffering from mental health problems, disabilities or complex social situations, offering them a space for creation and expression through art. Alongside three beneficiaries of the Association for Adults and Young People with Disabilities (APAJH) from Guadeloupe, she discovered the “emotional capsule”, a space full of cathartic creations. Strengthened by this collective energy, Minister Parmentier-Lecocq then participated in a clay sculpture workshop accompanied by Prefect Cyrille Le Vély, the 3rd VP of the COM, Dominique Démocrite Louisy, and the beneficiaries, sharing a moment outside of time and political considerations. A precious moment that allowed officials to become aware of the need for such an artistic device in the daily lives of the population.

Letter of intent towards a more inclusive convention

Another highlight of the ministerial visit, a letter of intent was signed between the State and the Collectivity of Saint-Martin until June 30, foreshadowing the establishment of a structuring agreement around disability, mental health and aging. It aims in particular to bring to fruition projects such as the Territorial House of Autonomy, the future medical-social center or even the strengthening of the respite offer. For the minister, the June 30 deadline is essential: “Without a deadline, it doesn’t commit that much. My office will follow this from Paris, as well as the prefect and the ARS on the ground, we will give ourselves all the means with the Community to land on this agreement which will be our roadmap to move forward together. We don't start from scratch (…) but at some point we have to write it down and define a way to make it happen, and the funding that goes with it. For me, this convention will allow the envelope to be defined, but first we must define the needs to define the said envelope”.

The commitment of professionals warmly welcomed by the minister

At the end of this day's visit, the Minister responsible for autonomy and disability said she was deeply affected by the local commitment to these two major issues: " What strikes me most here is the energyThe energy of the people we met, the professionals who found very diverse solutions. There is an ability to adapt here, we move forward, we do things, we find solutions, but alongside that, we measure the extent of everything that remains to be done, it is felt on a daily basis, with people in great suffering. The associations do a lot but the Community is there, the State is there. We still have to provide solutions and resources, we need to bring all these wills into partnership, one without the other, it doesn't work." _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/visite-ministerielle-de-lecoute-aux-solutions-poser-les-bases-dun-futur-inclusif-a-saint-martin/