MINISTERIAL VISIT: Naïma Moutchou concludes her visit with a security agreement and an immersion in Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

The third and final day of the official visit of the overseas ministerNaïma Moutchou’s visit to Saint-Martin on Tuesday involved international cooperation, on-the-ground meetings, and discussions with local stakeholders. After a stop in Saint-Barthélemy the previous day, the minister returned to the territory for a busy day, concluding in Quartier d’Orléans.



A treaty to strengthen maritime pursuit

The morning was marked by the signing of a groundbreaking agreement with Luc Mercelina, Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, concerning the right of pursuit at sea between the two parts of the island.

For Minister Moutchou, this agreement goes beyond the purely legal dimension:The signing of this agreement between France and Sint Maarten is not just a legal instrument. It is a political and strategic act.

Faced with the rise in trafficking in the region, particularly of drug traffickingThe goal is to enable faster and more coordinated action between authorities.The Caribbean region faces growing threats linked to trafficking (…) no strictly national response is sufficient” she emphasized.

The system provides for a mutual right of maritime pursuit when one of the parties cannot intervene immediately, while guaranteeing respect for each party’s sovereignty and a strictly regulated use of force. The minister noted that this cooperation is rooted in the island’s unique history, marked since 1648 by free movement without physical borders.

Local initiatives for youth

The visit continued in Marigot, with a stop at the local task then at the house of RSMAThe discussions focused on support mechanisms for young people, particularly those who have dropped out of school or are seeking professional integration.

The RSMA, represented by Lieutenant Colonel Girieu, has been developing a “young cadet” section for 16- to 18-year-olds for the past three years, in partnership with the regional education authority, to encourage their reintegration into society. For young adults aged 18 to 25, the program offers training and support in finding employment, with the aim of enabling participants to build their future locally. Thirteen young people have already been recruited this year (45 by 2025), with a target of 50 to 60 recruits. By this summer, two permanent staff members and two volunteer technicians from Saint-Martin will fully operate the RSMA house..

Following on from this sequence, the minister also answered questions from students at the Mont des Accords college, an experience praised by the budding young journalists.

After a stint at Mont des Accords college for a interview prepared by young peopleThe ministerial delegation visited the Roche Gravée de Moho school in Quartier d’Orléans where the students had reserved a A warm welcome was extended to the minister, in French and English.Historical presentations, educational workshops and artistic performances punctuated this visit.



Meeting with representatives of community organizations

The day continued in the neighborhood with several meetings with community organizations. At the organization Jielle Training, involved in the fight against illiteracyDirector Joceline Laurent presented the actions carried out with adults who have difficulty with writing and digital technology.

Moved by the Lorenza’s testimony, now a receptionist after having been supported by the organization, the minister praiseda concrete example of success”recalling the meaning of public policies implemented on the ground.

The visit ended at the third place of Companion Builders, where several technical workshops and integration projects were presented by director Maé Bridier. Since its creation, nearly 850 people have benefited from this support scheme towards employment and training.



“Giving young people opportunities”

At the close of her three-day trip to the northern islands, Naïma Moutchou said shevery satisfied with this field visitThe minister stressed the importance of comingmeeting with elected officials, economic and community stakeholders and civil society”in order to adapt public policies to local realities.

While the postcard image of the overseas territories persists, it serves as a reminder that these regions face numerous challenges, particularly in terms of security, energy, health, and the environment:There is a need to develop dedicated solutions, both on the state and community levels, in collaboration with all stakeholders.”.

Concluding her visit to a priority neighborhood under the urban policy program, the minister, herself from a working-class area in the Paris suburbs, emphasized the meaning of her commitment: “Ultimately, what drives us, the meaning of our mission, is obviously to…”to give young people opportunities.”

A symbolic conclusion to a trip marked by close ties and listening to local stakeholders. _Vx





