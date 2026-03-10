MINISTERIAL VISIT / Naïma Moutchou on an official visit to Saint-Martin: a first day focused on dialogue | FAXINFO

Arriving Sunday in the mid-afternoon in Saint-Martin, the Minister for Overseas Territories Naïma Moutchou began her official visit with a formal welcome at the Collectivity’s headquarters. Accompanied by Prefect Cyrille Le Vély, she met with the President of the Collectivity, Louis Mussington, and local elected officials during a bilateral meeting dedicated to the priorities of the territory.



A visit to “co-create” with the territories

Following the discussions, the minister emphasized the purpose of this trip: “You know, as Minister for Overseas Territories, We don’t travel to these territories only in times of crisis.We also travel here to co-create. That’s the purpose of my trip here to Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy. (…) I do not treat the overseas territories as peripheral issues.We are here in territories that are integral parts of the Republic, and here are also questions of sovereignty for France; it is important for me to build a autonomous mobility”.



Security, energy and housing at the heart of the discussions

The minister indicated that several issues had been discussed with elected officials: security, the economy, energy, housing, and the environment. “Security is a concern for the population, and what we will actually sign with the Netherlands is…” something innovative which was highly anticipated (…), it’s a maritime pursuit convention which will allow for coordination between our security forces (…). We are finally putting into practice the common means of action and tomorrow we will be more effective in the fight, particularly against the drug trafficking”.

La energy issue was also mentioned, as the island faces supply difficulties. “With the president, we made a inventory of the situation. I will discuss with the authorities and with EDF how we can move forward. What I can tell you is that we have took charge of the case” the minister assured.



The expectations of the community

President Louis Mussington praised the minister’s visit to the territory as “a strong gesture” and reiterated the Collectivity’s priorities. Among them, the housing issue is at the top of the list of concerns. “Many of our compatriots are in the social despair. Our local housing program plans to build 300 homes per year,” so it was requested that the single budget line should be revised upwards to support this effort.

The discussions also focused on the statutory evolution of the Collectivity, the regional cooperation in the Caribbean, the air connectivity or the development of bilingual educationThe planned visit to Fort Louis and stroll through the streets of Marigot were ultimately shortened due to heavy rains.

At the Women’s House, inspiring journeys are being celebrated.

The day ended with a meeting with women committed to civil society , Saint-Martin Women’s Housealongside its director, Sibel Aydin. This center offers comprehensive support to victims through medical, psychological, and legal care in conjunction with several partners. Symbolically organized on March 8th, on the occasion of the International Women’s Rights DayThe presentations took place in a atmosphere conducive to dialogue and to the sharing of experiences.



Ten women committed to the region

Around the table, ten women presented their backgrounds and commitments: Ida Zin Ka Ieu, president of the CESC; Vernicia Brooksinvested in the preservation of Saint-Martin culture and education; Florence Poirier NKPA, artist and founder of HeadMade Factory; Evelyne Fleming, assigned to the vice-rector and vice-president of the CESC; Erika Stephen, president of the Swali-Ka cultural association; Daisy Germain, committed to public safety; Juliette Irish, director of the Nature is The Key association in Sandy Ground; Aude Canale-Fatou, addiction specialist and president of the Women’s House; Ketty Karam Fischer, a long-standing figure in associations, particularly with the Red Cross; Farah Viotty, a psychologist committed to mental health and access to culture through the Compagnie Ö and co; and Jositania Rijo, founder of the association L’un pour l’autre, winner of the CESC 2026 prize.



“Overseas territories in Paris are lost in the whole.”

Listening attentively to the testimonies, the minister praised the commitment of these women: “I am very honored to be with you and impressed by your career paths. (…) We have need for feedback from the fieldSometimes you feel alone in your office in Paris. There’s a lot to do, but I am tenaciousAnd it takes a lot of strength, especially for a woman, to endure over time and distance. Saint-Martin was swallowed up by everything else. The overseas territories in Paris are lost in a wholeThe Ministry for Overseas Territories is a ministry of sovereignty, not a social ministry. Everything that the non-profit sector makes possible is exceptional; it’s something the State cannot always do, and that’s why we are… true partners“For Prefect Cyrille le Vély, “The difficulties expressed by women on the ground speak louder than grand speeches.”



A visit that continues between Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin

Following a first day filled with discussions, the ministerial visit continued on Monday in Saint-Barthélemy with several sessions focusing on energy, coastal monitoring, the island’s history, and local agriculture. Back in Saint-Martin, the minister also met last night with stakeholders in the environmental and economic sectors.

This Tuesday, the last day of the trip, is dedicated to security issues with the signing of the maritime pursuit agreement between France and the Netherlands in Cole Bay, before discussions with young people from RSMA, students from Mont des Accords and several neighborhood associations in Orléans. More information in our Friday edition. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/visite-ministerielle-naima-moutchou-en-visite-officielle-a-saint-martin-une-premiere-journee-placee-sous-le-signe-du-dialogue/