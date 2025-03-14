MINISTERIAL VISIT / Saint-Martin: first stage of Manuel Valls’ trip | FAXINFO

The Overseas Minister's visit will begin in Saint-Martin today, where Manuel Valls will arrive at 15 p.m.Princess Juliana AirportHe will then begin a series of visits and discussions aimed at better understanding local issues.

He will visit the construction site of the administrative and judicial city of Concordia, before visiting the college 900 at La Savane, an establishment that is becoming emblematic in the Saint-Martin educational landscape.

The minister will continue his tour with a visit to the barracks of Territorial Fire and Rescue Service (STIS), where he will exchange with the firefighters on their working conditions and the challenges they face on a daily basis. A moment of exchange with the gendarmes will follow, in order to address security issues on the island.

Manuel Valls will also visit themedical-social institute IME at OVE Foundation and the Tournesol association, where he will meet with the teams to understand the needs in terms of medical and social support.

At the end of the day, the Minister will meet with Louis Mussington, President of the Community, and the local elected officials to discuss the island's development projects and expectations of the State. The day will end with a dinner with the socio-professional actors of the territory, an informal but essential moment to gather the expectations of the local economic and associative fabric.

Manuel Valls will then continue his tour to Saint-Barthélemy, Guadeloupe and Martinique, with the aim of providing concrete answers to overseas issues.

