MINISTERIAL VISIT: State/COM Convergence and Transformation Contract: €115M for 2024-2027 | FAXINFO

This Wednesday, April 24 marked the signing of the Convergence and Transformation Contract (CCT) between the French State and the Community of Saint-Martin for the period 2024-2027 with an envelope of 115 million euros.

During this first visit to Saint-Martin, Marie Guévenoux, minister delegate in charge of overseas territories, welcomed the collaboration between her team and the president of the COM, Louis Mussington: “Constructive and peaceful collaboration but also demanding, in a positive way , it’s something I care about.” With €43,5M provided by the State (10% more compared to the previous CCT) and €71,4M by the COM, this new contract presents twelve structuring investment projects for the inhabitants and the development of Saint-Martin , over the next four years. Among the main projects identified are the reconstruction of the youth and culture centers (MJC) in Quartier d'Orléans, Grand-Case and Sandy Ground (€10M), the rehabilitation of heritage sites and equipment (€9.1M), the reconstruction of the Albéric Richards stadium (€18.3M) and the 600 college in Quartier d'Orléans (€24.6M), the development of the Savane – RN7 roads and the 900 college (€18.5M), the redevelopment of public spaces of Marigot, Spring, Concordia and Agrément (€8M), the deployment of very high speed (Tintamarre project) – phase 2 (€7.2M), the “Chevrise” solidarity land operation (€6M), work on the drinking water and wastewater infrastructure (€7M) and finally, the rehabilitation of the media library including a cyclone shelter (€11M). New for the 2024-2027 period, the integration of culture into the CCT with the financing of dedicated infrastructure, a desire expressed by local elected officials and heard by the State.

Land

In the presence of local elected officials, Louis Mussington addressed various subjects such as the question of land, taken to heart by the minister who also instructed the prefect Vincent Berton to set up a mediation unit in order to advance the sensitive issue of the Beauperthuy estate, some of whose heirs were present this Wednesday, April 24 at the Hôtel de la Collectivité, as well as the extension of the mission of the National Agency for Urban Renovation (ANRU) on issues of joint ownership and succession in general. Another desire of the State, the creation of a public interest group in Saint-Martin to support families leaving joint ownership, constitute or reconstitute property titles at the origin of inheritance difficulties. The National Housing Agency (ANAH) will also be called upon to identify housing rehabilitation needs.

Air Antilles

As the airline is still awaiting its operating approval, Minister Guévenoux indicated that the issuance of the Air Transport Certificate (CTA) was on track: “You (Louis Mussington editor's note) were right to point out to what extent it is necessary for Saint-Martin residents to travel to neighboring and more distant territories. I, on this, and the government are supporting you, we will ensure that the certificate you need is issued in the coming days.” The State is also committed to intervening and supporting the demand for the manufacturing of spare parts which are sorely lacking in French airlines.

Impressed by the pugnacity of Louis Mussington who obtained 10 measures for Saint-Martin out of the 72 established by the Interministerial Overseas Committee (CIOM), Marie Guévenoux returned during her intervention on the question of housing and the prefecture of full exercise in the territory whose next meeting with the Minister of the Interior and Overseas Gérald Darmanin is scheduled for early May 2024, recalling, once again, the commitment of the State to follow the evolution of the various files. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/visite-ministerielle-contrat-de-convergence-et-de-transformation-etat-com-115me-pour-2024-2027/