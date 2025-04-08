MINISTERIAL VISIT: State presence to strengthen inclusion in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Public policies in favor of disability, old age and mental health will be at the heart of a field day in our region for Charlotte Parmentier-Lecocq, Minister responsible for Autonomy and Disability, this Tuesday, April 8.

This trip will allow the Minister to meet with professionals who work daily to support the most vulnerable groups. She will begin her visit with an immersion into theCoralita association, particularly in the structures of the CAMSP and SAMSAHThese exchanges will focus on the coordination of care pathways, early detection of disorders, accessibility to existing systems and the operation of the PCO-TND Coordination and Orientation platform, shared with Guadeloupe.

The minister will then head to the SESSAD of Coralita, which accompanies children with disabilitiesIt will address the adjustments needed to adapt responses to the needs of the region, particularly in terms of transforming the medical and social provision.

The official inauguration of the Medical-Educational Institute (IME) The Minister's visit to Saint Martin will be a highlight. This new structure will strengthen support capabilities in the Northern Islands.

In the afternoon, the Minister will visit theBethany Home EHPAD, the only establishment for dependent elderly people on the island, before ending the day at Living Museum, an innovative place of inclusion through art, supported by the association Art for Science. Charlotte Parmentier-Lecocq will travel to Saint-Barthélemy tomorrow. _Vx

