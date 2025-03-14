Ministerial Visit: Temporary Street Closures for Today | FAXINFO

As part of the organization of the visit of Manuel Valls, Minister of Overseas Territories, to Saint-Martin, here are the streets affected by temporary closures for this Friday, March 14.

Portion of rue Maurasse between the intersection of rue Maurasse/rue du Palais de Justice and the intersection of rue Maurasse/ruelle Forum Caraïbes: closed to vehicle traffic and parking, and transformed into a pedestrian street from 17 p.m. to 21 p.m.

In order to ensure the safety of the authorities' visit to Grand-Case for the dinner with socio-professionals, parking is also prohibited on Boulevard Bertin Maurice Léonel near the Pressoir restaurant, as well as in the car park opposite the latter, from 14 p.m. until midnight.

