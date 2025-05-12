Ministry of Education, Culture, Urgent Update re FBE Exit Examinations | Government of Sint Maarten

To all parents, guardians and education sector stakeholders

Regrettably, the shipment of all FBE exam materials has not yet arrived on Sint Maarten, we are therefore forced to reschedule the FBE Exit Examinations originally scheduled to begin tomorrow, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The new examination period will run from Thursday, May 15, 2025, through Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

We understand the disruption that this may cause to your family’s plans and your children’s preparation schedules. Please rest assured that this decision was made in consultation with the best interests of our students in mind, to ensure a fair and uninterrupted examination process.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport extends its sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this change may cause. We remain committed to supporting our students and their families during this period and wish all examinees the very best of success.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Ministry-of-Education-Culture,-Urgent-Update-re-FBE-Exit-Examinations.aspx