Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport Melissa D. Gumbs and Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling reaffirmed their commitment to collaboration and cooperation this week, as the Ministry of ECYS handed over ten desktop PCs for use at the Pointe Blanche prison and the Miss Lalie Youth Care Centre. This generous contribution originated from a donation made by the former CIBC Caribbean Bank to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport (MECYS), aimed at enhancing access to technology and education.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering rehabilitation through educational develop within the justice system,” Minister Gumbs stated. “Upon receiving this offer from CIBC, as they were closing their doors, we immediately began making plans for distribution to our public schools. However, as Minister of ECYS I am committed to actually fostering an environment of lifelong learning, and access to educational opportunities must be available for all who are ready and willing to learn. must also receive educational opportunities.”

Minister Tackling expressed gratitude for the donation, emphasizing the importance of equipping detention facilities with the necessary tools to facilitate rehabilitation.

“Providing access to technology is a crucial step in helping inmates and detained youth gain skills that will aid their reintegration into society,” stated Tackling. “We thank MECYS and acknowledge the impact of this partnership in promoting education and rehabilitation.”

“Effective governance relies on strong collaboration between ministries,” Minister Tackling continued. “This initiative is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together to create meaningful opportunities. We look forward to continued cooperation—not just in rehabilitation, but in other areas where our ministries can align to better serve our communities.”

Minister Gumbs noted that her ministry is also preparing to focus its attention on the Miss Lalie Youth Care Centre, citing that it had been too long since there had been a structured educational program in place at the centre.

“While in Parliament, I questioned the then-Minister about the educational programming at the centre,” Minister Gumbs stated. “It is critical for any institution that relates to young people to have the ability to provide academic or vocational options that will provide a path forward in life. I’m happy that the Minister of Justice was willing to work together on this, and I’m excited about what continued cooperation will bring for St. Maarten’s people.”​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Ministry-of-Education,-Cultur-Youth–Sport-Donates-Desktop-PCs-to-Ministry-of-Justice.aspx