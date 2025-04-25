Ministry of Justice Announces Preventive Searches During the 2025 Carnival Period | Government of Sint Maarten

Public safety remains a top priority for the Ministry of Justice, especially during the 2025 Carnival season. To expand our efforts in safeguarding the community and all those participating in Carnival events, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), in collaboration with the Public Prosecutor’s Office (OM), will implement preventive search operations throughout the Carnival period.

Starting Friday, April 25, 2025, preventive searches will be conducted in 12-hour intervals beginning at 6:00 PM, continuing daily through May 6, 2025. These operations will take place at designated locations, where law enforcement officials are authorized to search individuals, inspect vehicles, and check bags for firearms, under the authority of the Firearms Ordinance.

The designated search areas include, but are not limited to:

● W.J.A. Nisbeth Road, starting from the China Plaza area

● The entirety of Soualiga Road

● The Festival Village and its immediate surroundings

Enhanced security will also be enforced along the route of the J’ouvert Jump-Up, scheduled for Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 4:00 AM.

This measure is being taken in response to the continued presence of illegal firearms on the island and following recent analyses of armed robberies and incidents of firearm-related violence during previous Carnival periods.

"As Minister of Justice, I will not compromise when it comes to protecting our people. These preventive measures are about ensuring that every person, every family, and every visitor can enjoy Carnival without fear. Security is not optional, it is essential." ~ Minister Nathalie M. Tackling

The Ministry of Justice acknowledges that preventive searches are an infringement on the privacy of individuals. However, this action is deemed a necessary and proportionate step to maintain public order and to ensure the safety and security of all participants and visitors during Carnival.

Transparency and prevention are fundamental principles guiding this initiative. By informing the public beforehand, we aim to deter the possession and use of illegal weapons while reinforcing public trust and cooperation.

Minister Nathalie M. Tackling urges the public to prioritize safety during J’ouvert and throughout the Carnival season, and thanks the community for their cooperation in upholding public order and ensuring that the 2025 Carnival celebrations remain safe and enjoyable.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Ministry-of-Justice-Announces-Preventive-Searches-During-the-2025-Carnival-Period.aspx