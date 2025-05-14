Ministry of VROMI Announces Full Road Closure on Walter Nisbeth Road for Road Marking Works | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (VROMI) hereby informs the public of an upcoming temporary full road closure on a segment of Walter A. Nisbeth Road.

This is necessary to facilitate the continuation of essential road marking works on Walter Nisbeth Road, Philipsburg a critical undertaking under the Department of Infrastructure’s Asphalt Road Resurfacing Project 2023-2024. These works are scheduled to recommence on Sunday, May 18th, 2025 until the following morning Monday May 19th, 2025.

To ensure the proper execution of these road marking activities, a full road closure will be in effect on Walter A. Nisbeth Road, specifically from the intersection with Percy Labega Street to the location of the Traffic Stop Lights.

The duration of this road closure will be from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

During the hours, motorists are advised to utilize the following designated alternative routes:

· Vehicular traffic proceeding in the eastbound direction (towards Point Blanche, the Boardwalk, and the Emancipation Monument) is to divert onto Cannegieter Street.

· Vehicular traffic proceeding in the westbound direction (towards Bush Road and Simpson Bay) is also to utilize Cannegieter Street.

Key Detailed Information:

Location: Walter A. Nisbeth Road, from Percy Labega Street to the Traffic Stop Lights.

Reason for Closure: Completion Road Markings.

Date of Closure: Sunday May 18th until the following morning Monday May 19th, 2025.

Time of Closure: 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Alternative Routes: Cannegieter Street for both eastbound and westbound traffic.

The Ministry of VROMI acknowledges that this temporary road closure may cause inconvenience and wishes to emphasize the importance of these road marking works for the overall safety and efficiency of our road network.

For more information regarding this road closure please email the Department of Infrastructure at publicworks@sintmaartengov.org or call us at 542-4292 ext 2387.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Ministry-of-VROMI-Announces-Full-Road-Closure-on-Walter-Nisbeth-Road-for-Road-Marking-Works.aspx