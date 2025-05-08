Ministry of VROMI Issues Update on Welfare Road Asphalt Resurfacing Project | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) is providing an important update on the ongoing asphalt resurfacing works along Welfare Road.

As part of the Department of Infrastructure Management’s continued efforts to enhance the quality and safety of public roadways, adjustments to the resurfacing schedule have been made to improve standards on previously milled sections. These modifications have resulted in minor delays, but are essential to ensuring long-lasting, high-quality infrastructure.

Updated Road Closure and Work Schedule:

· Thursday, May 8, 2025: Welfare Road will be closed from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM for asphalt application.

· Sunday, May 11, 2025: The road will again be closed from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM for continued work.

Detour Information:

· Windsor Road: Vehicles traveling from the Cole Bay roundabout toward destinations between the Cay Bay Road intersection and the Caribbean Cinemas exit must use the Causeway Bridge. A roadblock will be placed just after Motorworld through to the Caribbean Cinemas exit. Visitors to businesses like Tropicana Casino are advised to park nearby and use sidewalks to access the area.

· Cay Bay Neighborhood: All traffic to and from the Cay Bay area must use Windsor Road.

· Cole Bay Waterfront Neighborhood: Traffic accessing this area should use Orange Grove Road.

The Ministry and the Department of Infrastructure Management thank the public for their continued patience and cooperation as this essential work is carried out. Motorists are urged to drive with caution, respect road signs, and plan ahead using the designated detour routes.

Key Information Recap:

· Purpose: Asphalt resurfacing for improved road quality

· Closure Times: • Thursday, May 8: 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM • Sunday, May 11: 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM

· Closure Area: Between Motorworld and the Caribbean Cinemas exit

· Alternative Routes: Windsor Road, Orange Grove Road, and the Causeway Bridge

For further updates, stay tuned to official government communication channels.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Ministry-of-VROMI-Issues-Update-on-Welfare-Road-Asphalt-Resurfacing-Project.aspx