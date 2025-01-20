Ministry of VROMI: Partial One Lane Road Closure at Bishop Hill Road Intersection, Hulda Richardson Road as Part of Asphalt Resurfacing Project 2023-2024 in Upper Princess Quarter | Government of Sint Maarten

January 18th, 2025- The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure

(VROMI) is pleased to announce the continuation of road works under the Asphalt Resurfacing Project

2023-2024. This phase of the project focuses on the Bishop Hill intersection and Hulda Richardson Road

in the Upper Princess Quarter district.

Currently, milling activities are underway and will proceed with a one lane road closure on Sunday,

January 19th, 2025, accompanied by road improvements such as resurfacing, drainage upgrades, road

markings, and the installation of traffic islands. To minimize disruption, the road works will take place

nightly, starting at 8:00 p.m., and are expected to last approximately two (2) weeks.

To ensure the safety of both workers and commuters, a one lane closure will be implemented at the

Bishop Hill intersection during the works.

Traffic Measures:

​​​​​Travelers heading from town to Belvedere must use the Dutch Quarter route.

Oyster Pond residents will be permitted to use a single lane until asphalt pouring is complete.

After the road is fully closed, access to Oyster Pond will be available via the Marriott Hotel and

French Oyster Pond.

Following the completion of this phase, the project will proceed to the next locations, including the Cole

Bay and Well Road-Cay Bay intersection.

Emergency vehicles will have the right of way throughout the duration of the road works.

Partial Road Closure Details:

Date and Time : Sunday, January 19th, 2025, for approximately 2 weeks, starting at 8:00 p.m.

: Sunday, January 19th, 2025, for approximately 2 weeks, starting at 8:00 p.m. Location: Bishop Hill Intersection, Hulda Richardson Road, Upper Princess Quarter

Bishop Hill Intersection, Hulda Richardson Road, Upper Princess Quarter Reason for One Lane Closure: To facilitate road works as part of the Asphalt Resurfacing Project

2023-2024

The Ministry of VROMI thanks the public for their patience and understanding as we work to enhance

the road infrastructure for the benefit of all. We are committed to completing these improvements

efficiently and with minimal inconvenience.

For further updates, please follow the Ministry’s official communication channels

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Ministry-of-VROMI-Partial-One-Lane-Road-Closure-at-Bishop-Hill-Road-Intersection,-Hulda-Richardson–Road-as-Part-of-Asphalt.aspx