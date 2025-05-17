Ministry of VROMI to Remove Illegal Billboards and Enforce Permitting Regulations | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure) Department of Infrastructure Management hereby announces that during the week of May 19th, 2025, it will be undertaking a targeted operation to remove illegally placed advertising billboards across the region of Simpson bay and Maho.

Through routine inspections of public roads, the department has identified numerous placed billboards without the proper approval. These billboards pose safety hazards or mar the landscape due to their unauthorized placement.

These actions are supported under the authority of the ministerial decree, article 4 of the Ministry of Justice regarding the removal of illegal billboards, any existing illegal billboards that continue to operate in violation of established regulations will be deemed unlawful. The decree emphasizes that legal action will be pursued against the responsible parties to ensure compliance and uphold the integrity of our public spaces.

Please be reminded that billboard placements are only authorized when they have an Approved Billboard Permit, which must be jointly advised by the VROMI Infrastructure Management Department and the KPSM Traffic Department. Additionally, a permit must be issued by the Ministry of Justice prior to installation.

The Ministry urges all advertisers and billboard owners to comply with the regulations and remove any non-compliant structures immediately to avoid legal consequences. The removal process will be carried out efficiently and with minimal disruption. For more information please email the Infrastructure Department at publicworks@sintmaartengov.org or call us at 542-4292 ext 2387.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Ministry-of-VROMI-to-Remove-Illegal-Billboards-and-Enforce-Permitting-Regulations.aspx