Ministry of VSA Hosts First Inter-Ministerial Conference | Government of Sint Maarten

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), led by Minister Richinel Brug, successfully hosted its first-ever Inter-Ministerial Conference. This landmark event brought together representatives from nearly all ministries, including Ministers, Secretary-Generals, policy advisors, and cabinet staff.

The conference aimed to achieve two key objectives: to enhance cross-ministerial collaboration by breaking down operational silos within government, and to strengthen internal coordination among the various departments of the Ministry of VSA. Ultimately, the initiative seeks to improve service delivery to the public while promoting greater cost-efficiency and fiscal responsibility with taxpayer funds. Discussions on the first day of the three-day conference focused on three main topics: Poverty Alleviation, Health in All Policies, and A Way Forward for Labor. These priority areas laid the groundwork for stronger inter-ministerial cooperation, such as sharing of technical expertise, assistance with organizing trainings, developing of shared information platforms, etc.

The next step is the development of a consolidated Inter-Ministerial Document, which will identify specific areas of collaboration between ministries, along with a detailed timeline extending through December 2026. This document will be shared across all ministries and will serve as a foundation for more efficient, coordinated, and people-focused governance in service of the people of Sint Maarten.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to all Ministers and representatives who took part in these important conversations. Your commitment highlights the areas where collaboration is needed most, and it reflects our shared dedication to serving our people better. I am especially appreciative of the Ministers who personally joined the dialogue — Prime Minister, Minister of VROMI, and Minister of ECYS — who, albeit for a brief moment, took the time to contribute to this critical discussion. This willingness to come together shows that as a government, we are committed to one cause: enhancing the quality of life for the people of Sint Maarten.”

Following the launch of the Inter-Ministerial Conference, VSA continued its strategic program over the next two days with its management team. These sessions focused on sharing information, gathering feedback, and defining a clear path forward for the Ministry’s long-term development.

On Day Two, discussions centered around several key areas:

· The status of the draft General Health Insurance legislation.

· Recent developments in the field of Mental Health, including the construction of a new dedicated facility.

· Preparations for the upcoming Aging Conference, scheduled for September 29–30, which aims to lay the groundwork for a national aging policy framework.

On Day Three, the focus shifted to internal operations and strategic planning. Key topics included:

· A deeper understanding of the Government’s budget cycle.

· Reviewing the legal roles and responsibilities of each VSA department in serving the community with the purpose of identifying strengthened possibilities for collaboration.

· Identifying concrete performance targets for the VSA Multi-Annual Strategic Plan.

This strategic planning effort is part of a broader, ongoing process involving various stakeholders, all aimed at developing a comprehensive VSA Multi-Annual Strategic Plan that will ensure the Ministry is better equipped to meet the evolving needs of our community.

“I would like to sincerely thank the Stafbureau, cabinet, Management Team, and all support staff for their hard work and commitment over the past three days. Your active participation made this conference a success. A special word of thanks goes to Ms. Joy Arnell, whose original vision to bring ministries closer together through the SG Platform, laid the foundation for this initiative. Her dedication to fostering inter-ministerial collaboration has been key in making this project a reality.”​

