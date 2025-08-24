Ministry of VSA Strengthens Capacity with Legislative and Policy Development Training | Government of Sint Maarten

In an ongoing mission to strengthen the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and

Labor (VSA), the Honorable Minister of VSA Richinel Brug has approved and launched a

specialized training program in legislative writing and policy development for VSA

personnel initiated by Secretary General Ms. Joy Arnell.

The purpose of this training is to equip staff with the knowledge and practical experience

necessary to produce stronger draft legislation and policies, ensuring the Ministry is better

positioned to assist and protect the vulnerable groups it serves.

The first sessions of the training took place on Thursday, August 21, 2025, and Friday,

August 22, 2025, focusing on legislative writing. The policy development component of the

training will continue in October 2025.

This capacity-building initiative is being facilitated by Attorneys at law Mr. Gerald SimmonsDe Jong and Ms. Valya Pantophlet of DEJONG Legal, who bring expertise and guidance in

both legislative processes and policy formulation.

By investing in the professional growth of its staff, the Ministry of VSA reaffirms its

commitment to building a stronger, more effective institution that can deliver sustainable

solutions to the challenges facing the people of Sint Maarten.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Ministry-of-VSA-Strengthens-Capacity-with-Legislative-and-Policy-Development-Training.aspx