Miscellaneous: 500 cannabis plants discovered by police on a property | FAXINFO

On Saturday, October 5, Sint Maarten Police officers discovered and confiscated more than 500 cannabis plants of varying sizes from a property located on Gibbs Drive in the Dutch Quarter neighborhood.

Acting on information received regarding the presence of a large illicit marijuana plantation, the officers opened an investigation and went to the address in question. Upon arrival, they discovered a significant number of marijuana plants being cultivated on the land.

During the search carried out by the police, the alleged suspect was not present at the scene. He is being actively sought by investigators. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-500-pieds-de-cannabis-decouverts-par-la-police-dans-une-propriete/