MISCELLANEOUS: A 21-year-old man seriously injured after being hit by a car in Grand-Case | FAXINFO

During the night from Saturday to Sunday, a serious traffic accident took place on an unlit section of road between Grand-Case and Espérance involving a vehicle and a so-called "skeleton" scooter, said Lieutenant-Colonel Maxime Wintzer- Wehekind.

A vehicle driving in the opposite direction and beginning a maneuver to overtake hit the two-wheeler without headlights, ”underlines the lieutenant-colonel.

Seriously injured, the 21-year-old was transferred to Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he underwent initial surgery before being plunged into an artificial coma and transferred to the Pointe-à-Pitre University Hospital.

According to our information, the motorist who hit the scooter fled after the accident but was finally arrested by the police. The perpetrator was taken into custody.

An investigation has been opened. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-un-jeune-homme-de-21-ans-gravement-blesse-apres-avoir-ete-percute-par-une-voiture-a-grand-case/