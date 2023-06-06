MISCELLANEOUS: A car bursts into flames after an accident in Baie Rouge | FAXINFO

During the night from Sunday to Monday, around 2 a.m., the firefighters intervened on a traffic accident which occurred at the level of Baie-Rouge.

When they arrived, the firefighters noticed a fire starting on the damaged vehicle. Fortunately, all the passengers had already left. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames attacking the vehicle.

The four victims, slightly injured and shocked, were taken care of by the emergency services and transported to the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital center.

An investigation has been opened to find out the exact causes of the accident.

According to our information, the motorist, with three people on board, lost control of his vehicle. No other car is involved in the accident. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-une-voiture-senflamme-apres-un-accident-a-baie-rouge/