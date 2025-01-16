MISCELLANEOUS: A justice commissioner in custody for serious offences | FAXINFO

The case, which concerns a bailiff and judicial auctioneer operating in the Northern Islands, has attracted considerable attention due to the seriousness of the accusations made against him.

The person concerned, who was searched, has been questioned since last Tuesday as part of a preliminary investigation carried out by the research section of the Pointe-à-Pitre gendarmerie, under the direction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The charges are multiple: aggravated fraud, bribery (illicit receipt of money by a civil servant), concealed work, forgery and use of forged public and private documents, complicity in usurpation of title, diploma or position, and theft.

This complex case, now under the responsibility of an investigating judge in Basse-Terre, has led to the opening of a judicial investigation. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-un-commissaire-de-justice-en-garde-a-vue-pour-de-graves-infractions/