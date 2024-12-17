MISCELLANEOUS: A series of tragic events occurred this weekend | FAXINFO

The last few days have seen several major incidents in Saint-Martin and Sint Maarten, including accidents, violence and tragedies.

Accident in Grand-Case

On Saturday, December 14, in the early hours of the day, a road accident occurred in Grand-Case. Around 5:30 a.m., a two-wheeler driver swerved into a car, according to the commander of the gendarmerie, Hugues Loyez. The impact was violent. The scooter driver was hospitalized, while the motorist escaped unharmed.

Two shot and wounded in QO

On Sunday, December 15, at 17:10 p.m., firefighters intervened to rescue two people seriously injured by firearms. The victims were transported to the Hospital Center by the SAMU. The circumstances of this third shooting in this month of December remain unclear, an investigation is underway.

Weapon seized in Simpson Bay

On Friday 13 December, a routine operation in the busy Simpson Bay area led to the seizure of an illegal weapon. An individual, identified by the initials IL, was arrested and detained. The case has been transferred to the relevant department, reaffirming the vigilance of law enforcement in the face of illegal weapons.

Tragedy at Cay Hill

On the morning of December 13, at approximately 7am, a man in his sixties was found dead on Peppermint Drive in Cay Hill. Initial reports suggest that the death was suicide, as the victim had been ill for some time. Police have stressed the importance of mental health awareness, and urged those in distress to seek help. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-une-serie-devenements-tragiques-survenus-ce-week-end/