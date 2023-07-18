MISCELLANEOUS: A shot fired at a gendarmerie vehicle at Sandy Ground | FAXINFO

The gendarmerie was again the target of several individuals on the night of Thursday to Friday at Sandy Ground, during a patrol during which a vehicle came under fire.

In the aftermath of the acts of violence and looting perpetrated in Sandy Ground, following false information relayed on social networks implicating the gendarmerie in a scooter accident in Concordia, new very serious facts occurred overnight from Thursday to Friday , still in the Sandy Ground district. Indeed, during a patrol, the security forces were once again the victims of stone throwing and at least one shot from a firearm, the bullet having reached the top of the windshield of the police car. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

An investigation has been opened to try to identify the perpetrators of these unspeakable acts. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-un-coup-de-feu-tire-sur-un-vehicule-de-gendarmerie-a-sandy-ground/