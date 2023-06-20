MISCELLANEOUS: A young man seriously injured by bullets | FAXINFO

A man in his twenties is between life and death after being shot last Friday on the Dutch side, in the Zorg and Rust area.

The incident took place around 22 p.m. For a reason still unknown at this stage of the investigation, the victim received several shots from an individual. The suspect then quickly fled.

Alerted quickly, the police and rescue teams went to the scene. In the meantime, the victim had already been taken to the Sint Maarten Medical Center by a private vehicle. According to the information provided by the doctors to the investigators, the young man received several bullets in the legs, abdomen and chest. Under emergency surgery, his condition remains extremely critical.

The Major Crimes Team is seeking the public's cooperation and assistance in this case. Anyone with information relating to this attempted murder is asked to contact the team by telephone +1 721 542 2222, ext. 208, 223 or 214. The public can also provide information anonymously via the information line at 9300. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-un-jeune-homme-gravement-blesse-par-balles/